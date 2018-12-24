Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 10,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,653 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, down from 159,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 12,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,715 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.66 million, up from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.82 million shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by Cowen & Co. FBR Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, July 22. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, June 7 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,002 shares to 2,985 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co reported 78,803 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.26% or 1.93M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.58% or 292,613 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,784 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.62% or 2.89M shares in its portfolio. 34,921 are owned by Assoc Ny. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 2.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Ann Retail Bank has 1.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,200 shares. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,500 shares. Moreover, Nexus Mgmt has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.13% or 29,950 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodley Farra Manion Management owns 176,648 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.56% or 37,003 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Weibo Corp had 27 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 29. On Monday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, June 22 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 17 report. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 11. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 26.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20,545 shares to 10,173 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,057 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold WB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 37.66 million shares or 19.61% less from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barnett And invested in 80 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 500 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 48,249 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 10,336 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 38,848 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amp Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Schwab Charles Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 55,860 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Marietta Lc has 0.29% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Raymond James & Associates holds 26,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gradient Invests Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,322 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

