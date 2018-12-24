Clarus Ventures Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc. (NSTG) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarus Ventures Llc bought 76,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.96 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarus Ventures Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 272,957 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 529.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 17,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, up from 3,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

Among 4 analysts covering NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.07, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold NSTG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 23.70% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 15,223 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 14,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 32,957 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 371,406 shares. Platinum Investment Ltd reported 232,500 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Wealthtrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 59,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 739 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 165,788 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Parametric Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bogle Mgmt LP De holds 0.06% or 44,289 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 22,336 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.22 million activity. GALAKATOS NICHOLAS also sold $1.37 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $1.37M worth of stock or 85,823 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. The insider Jacks Tyler sold 20,000 shares worth $3.91 million.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 148,903 shares. Argent accumulated 11,883 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Carderock Cap Mngmt holds 2.03% or 24,821 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.81% or 15,255 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First National Tru owns 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 42,354 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Lederer And Associate Counsel Ca has invested 2.3% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 38,696 shares. Yhb Advsr holds 44,436 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 5,848 shares stake. Roosevelt Inv Gru invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,363 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Telekom Ag (DTEGY) by 24,716 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,342 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).