Narwhal Capital Management decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 33.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,975 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 15,790 shares with $1.38M value, down from 23,765 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $130.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 12,069 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) stake by 4.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 96,822 shares as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)’s stock declined 17.21%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 2.08M shares with $67.96 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. now has $28.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Home Run For Tilray – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Listener Question: How About That 50% AB InBev Dividend Cut? – Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Weed Stock Making Noise on BUD Partnership – Schaeffers Research” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why AB InBev Had to Slice Its Dividend in Half – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#Cannabis Investor Idea: #CBDBeverages – AB InBev (NYSE: $BUD) and Tilray (NASDAQ: $TLRY) Announce Research Partnership Focused on Non-Alcohol THC and CBD Beverages – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 12.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”.