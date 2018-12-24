Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.47M, down from 296,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 1.09 million shares traded or 625.57% up from the average. The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) has risen 40.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 48.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 157,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.59 million, down from 322,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 2.91M shares traded or 194.44% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: On Completion of the Transaction, Expected in Myriad’s Fiscal 1Q19, Counsyl Will Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Myriad; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Myriad Of Catalysts For Myriad Genetics – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Myriad Announces Publication of IMPACT Study in Journal of Psychiatric Research – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Myriad Reschedules Release of Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Myriad Genetics – Diversification Going Strong, Priced In Already – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Top-Five National Payer Issues Positive Coverage Decision for Myriad’s Prolaris® Test for Prostate Cancer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $25.42M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $535.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 40,855 shares to 719,784 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Among 20 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 73 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 11. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 7 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 10 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, January 22 by Barclays Capital. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. As per Wednesday, November 4, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 7 with “Underweight”. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Wednesday, February 8.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.74 million activity. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider MARSH RICHARD M sold $3.03M. $2.17 million worth of stock was sold by LANCHBURY JERRY S on Wednesday, July 11. The insider Capone Mark Christopher sold $3.28 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MYGN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested 1.42% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 14,394 shares. 3,000 were reported by Robecosam Ag. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 2.37 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bamco New York has 0.05% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rafferty Asset owns 17,518 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 135,101 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated has 16,440 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 4,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 69,096 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 16,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) CEO Stanley Galanski on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold NAVG shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.73 million shares or 5.14% less from 21.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 58,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walthausen Communication Limited Company reported 160,371 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 81 shares. 5,701 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,609 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Gru has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 934 shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.04% or 111,238 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has 3,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 100,356 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Thomson Horstmann & Bryant holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 4,524 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 95 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 115,472 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 44,030 shares to 320,981 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 405,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).