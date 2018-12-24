NeverDie (NDC) plunges -80.22% on December 23-24

It was bad day for NeverDie (NDC), as it declined by $-0.01109235 or -80.22%, touching $0.0027351. Top Crypto Experts believe that NeverDie (NDC) is looking for the $0.00300861 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00756395132088698. The highest price was $0.0161067 and lowest of $0.00075975 for December 23-24. The open was $0.01382745. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, NeverDie (NDC) tokens went down -44.87% from $0.004961 for coin. For 100 days NDC is down -88.78% from $0.02438. It traded at $0.02962 200 days ago. NeverDie (NDC) has 400.00 million coins mined with the market cap $1.09 million. It has 400.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 30/06/2017. The Crypto NDC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games.

As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned.