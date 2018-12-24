New England Research & Management Inc decreased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 17.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,624 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 17,430 shares with $2.04M value, down from 21,054 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Diversified Trust Co decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 28.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,155 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 13,110 shares with $2.92M value, down from 18,265 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $180.93B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birinyi Assocs, Connecticut-based fund reported 76,799 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.3% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 16,643 shares. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdg Limited owns 387,589 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.14% or 900 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.59 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 44,631 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crow Point Prns Ltd Com invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, Rhode Island-based fund reported 27,799 shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,035 shares. Moreover, Ithaka Ltd Liability Com has 5.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 was made by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

Among 9 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research.

Diversified Trust Co increased Tortoise Commingled Mlp Fund Llc stake by 1.93 million shares to 57.07 million valued at $57.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 6,075 shares and now owns 22,622 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $124.86’s average target is 19.80% above currents $104.22 stock price. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. The company was maintained on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 16,665 shares in its portfolio. Sabal owns 3,075 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,805 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Inc. Hwg LP owns 1,534 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel holds 1.45% or 33,811 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Lc holds 499,648 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 60,532 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation owns 9,426 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 20,210 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Noesis Mangement Corp holds 3.82% or 93,198 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. Winslow Capital Lc reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc increased Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stake by 6,725 shares to 8,350 valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped A T & T (NYSE:T) stake by 9,905 shares and now owns 23,910 shares. Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $112,495 worth of stock or 961 shares. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of stock. $5.73 million worth of stock was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.