Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 29.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 44,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,124 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.47M, up from 151,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 117.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, May 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 28 by Standpoint Research. Rosenblatt initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Friday, October 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of NUE in report on Monday, October 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, February 6. Cowen & Co maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. Longbow downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, October 2 to “Neutral” rating.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. 39,920 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $2.66 million were sold by Stratman Robert J. 14,607 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $996,928 were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J. HALL LADD R had sold 74,244 shares worth $4.94 million on Monday, July 23. HAYNES VICTORIA F also sold $14,984 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares. 3,115 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $202,411 were sold by Topalian Leon J. Shares for $3.66M were sold by Utermark D. Chad.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilsey Asset Management owns 196,124 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com reported 71,456 shares. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc reported 4,860 shares. Avalon owns 157,875 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.2% stake. Cap accumulated 1.96M shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,125 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. 85,169 are held by Rnc Management Ltd. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 8,636 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 6,161 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,200 shares.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59M and $231.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,016 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 33,048 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 13,364 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,554 shares. Blair William Il holds 16,759 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has 841,016 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% or 555,063 shares. Wealthtrust, a Alabama-based fund reported 152 shares. 10,280 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.74% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oppenheimer & Comm Inc reported 8,952 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palladium Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.15% or 32,520 shares. Wespac Advisors has 0.34% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 1.64M shares. First Mercantile has 0.21% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. has $8700 highest and $40 lowest target. $66.25’s average target is 36.60% above currents $48.5 stock price. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole on Wednesday, September 9. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, October 23 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 19.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity.

