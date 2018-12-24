Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NICE) by 33.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 39,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.98M, down from 117,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,012 shares as the company's stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Gp holds 0.08% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 9,785 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 64,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ares Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 144,899 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware reported 0.11% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 78,633 shares. 41,400 are held by Monetary Group Inc Inc. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 20,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 129,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 30,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities initiated the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, December 23 with “Mkt Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. Compass Point downgraded the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, May 18 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 20 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NRZ in report on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NRZ in report on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, January 18. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 19 report.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95M for 6.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $548.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc New (NYSE:NRG) by 78,134 shares to 214,410 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF).

