Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 118.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 44,000 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 2.44%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 81,100 shares with $8.06M value, up from 37,100 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $1.55 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $740.81 million giving it 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -28.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NEE in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $186 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, December 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

More news for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 31, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 31,459 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 2,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stearns Grp reported 1,646 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,324 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,185 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 1,496 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 425,915 shares. Town & Country Natl Bank & Com Dba First Bankers Com accumulated 13,002 shares. Arrow Finance reported 7,365 shares stake. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.53% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, October 10. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. 1,600 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940 worth of stock. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. Silagy Eric E had sold 17,000 shares worth $2.92M. ROBO JAMES L had sold 18,000 shares worth $3.07M on Wednesday, September 5.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $83.22 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 2 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Wedbush. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $260 activity. 512 shares valued at $50,145 were sold by Neill James R on Thursday, July 26. HOLDER JOHN R also bought $50,405 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Monday, November 26.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 6,800 shares to 217,867 valued at $46.98 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 134,600 shares and now owns 269,499 shares. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Motion Industries names Randy P. Breaux new president – Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Automotive Minute: NAPA Auto Parts partners with startup PartsTech – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts updates on Essendant deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2018.