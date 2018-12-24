Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 83,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 642,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.18 million, down from 726,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 497,313 shares traded or 93.51% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has declined 8.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 105.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,333 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, up from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Model N Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 9. Craig Hallum initiated Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) on Tuesday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Dougherty & Company. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 13. The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 16. J.P. Morgan downgraded Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) rating on Tuesday, December 12. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $18.0 target.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $126,917 activity. 309 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares with value of $4,969 were sold by Barter David. On Friday, June 22 Rinat Zack sold $8.75M worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 514,988 shares. Anderson – Mark – Albert also sold $2,734 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares. $2,929 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was sold by Mellott Russell on Friday, November 16.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 281,969 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 535,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold MODN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 15.02% more from 18.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Cos owns 336,079 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Product Partners Lc accumulated 34,609 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 1.85% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Jefferies Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 12,881 shares. Rice Hall James & reported 131,636 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 89,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 401,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.16% or 94,119 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 519,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Trigran Invests Inc holds 642,371 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 541,193 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 266,198 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Shares for $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million worth of stock. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.41M was made by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, November 28. Instinet maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, September 25 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Positive” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, December 28. As per Wednesday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, June 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 577,482 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fund Evaluation Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,860 shares. Eqis stated it has 32,461 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 223,230 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited holds 0.4% or 22,800 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 880 shares or 0% of the stock. Altfest L J Com accumulated 2,903 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 443 shares. Karp Cap stated it has 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). L And S has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 3,196 shares in its portfolio. 2,505 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Bokf Na holds 120,408 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 2.92% or 221,170 shares.