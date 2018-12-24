Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 18.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,832 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, up from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 550 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4291.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 42,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 911,130 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 9,915 shares to 545,721 shares, valued at $81.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,987 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 12. S&P Research maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 24 by Drexel Hamilton. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $41 target in Friday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banced invested in 40,258 shares or 2.31% of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Gp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 73,555 shares. 8,200 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Capstone Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 91,013 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 8,415 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 51,000 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 2.24M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Chemung Canal accumulated 23,900 shares. Raymond James Na has 532,201 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 18.67M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 3.17M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited owns 59,158 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri reported 126,486 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 1.46M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 14. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by UBS. The company was initiated on Tuesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 4. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley initiated YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $13500 target. Instinet upgraded the shares of YY in report on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded the shares of YY in report on Wednesday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 7 by Nomura.

