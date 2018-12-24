Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 58.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 17.07 million shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 21.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 20,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, up from 94,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 2.59M shares traded or 36.74% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Liberty Global had 59 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, July 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, January 15. The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, December 6. The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Sale of Eastern European DTH Operations for Approx. $205M – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Liberty Global-Vodafone Deal Faces EU Antitrust Investigation – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SYMC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler: Unrealistic Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Drop In Symantec? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Get Rid of Symantec (SYMC) Now? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec +2.3% on Susquehanna upgrade with bear and bull cases – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec’s Post-Earnings Trading Pattern Favors Downside – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Securties (JPS) by 163,200 shares to 353,100 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 33,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,061 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).