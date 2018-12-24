North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 9.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,117 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, up from 98,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 54.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $255,115 was made by BARTON RICHARD N on Monday, September 24. 79,800 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $33.13M. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M. $14.47M worth of stock was sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. 14,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly. SARANDOS THEODORE A also sold $40.10M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $210.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 684 shares to 909 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 56,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Total Stock Mkt (SWTSX) by 10,927 shares to 344,064 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,306 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis (NYSE:BMS).