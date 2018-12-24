Sands Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 71.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 99,580 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 12.80%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 40,233 shares with $5.85 million value, down from 139,813 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $69.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Crown Crafts Inc Com (CRWS) stake by 11.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 74,771 shares as Crown Crafts Inc Com (CRWS)’s stock declined 5.29%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 743,474 shares with $4.24M value, up from 668,703 last quarter. Crown Crafts Inc Com now has $54.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 3,648 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 10.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 324,585 shares to 2.79M valued at $123.20 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 470,150 shares and now owns 4.33 million shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. DiSanto Edmund had sold 10,463 shares worth $1.75M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30 million was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. 813 shares were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E, worth $130,795. Meyer Robert Joseph JR had sold 44,959 shares worth $7.03 million. $1.07M worth of stock was sold by REEVE PAMELA D A on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 43,843 shares valued at $6.25 million was made by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Monday, July 9. Marshall Steven C. sold $25.59M worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. American Tower had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $170 target. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, July 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 20. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.02% or 1,518 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,272 shares. Natixis reported 55,627 shares. 142,985 are held by United Service Automobile Association. L S Advsr stated it has 29,360 shares. Condor Capital Management owns 14,934 shares. Invesco invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alpha Cubed Invests Llc owns 3,285 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,780 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 233,534 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 2 investors sold CRWS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.93 million shares or 7.14% more from 3.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wallace Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 12,500 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 47,495 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 743,474 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 133,333 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Llp invested in 1.01M shares or 0% of the stock. 31,969 are held by Blackrock. Ariel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 4 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 334,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 169,700 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 50,100 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 939 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 86,500 shares to 129,750 valued at $4.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares 1 (SHY) stake by 74,584 shares and now owns 72,692 shares. Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was reduced too.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $141,518 activity. The insider Stensrud Patricia sold 3,500 shares worth $21,050. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $120,468 was made by FREEMAN NANCI on Friday, September 7.