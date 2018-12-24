Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc Co (ODFL) by 27.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 10,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.50M, down from 38,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.02M shares traded or 54.35% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 49.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 8,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62 million, up from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.06 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 123,073 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Qs Ltd holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 3,772 shares. 3,665 are held by Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,899 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 109,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,312 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 76 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 4,294 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 13,059 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs invested 1.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 143,601 shares in its portfolio.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $347.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12,366 shares to 81,315 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 28,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech holds 0.67% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Inv Grp Limited Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 7.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,402 shares. Vantage Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 3.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Busey Trust accumulated 231,676 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zuckerman Inv Ltd owns 2,645 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Towercrest Mngmt accumulated 0.67% or 9,968 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 431,966 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs owns 121,394 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & invested in 5,938 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 101,896 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 19,295 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M on Monday, July 9.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 37,320 shares to 12,272 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Com (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,155 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).