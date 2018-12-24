Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) formed H&S with $39.57 target or 3.00% below today’s $40.79 share price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 4.77 million shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 143 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 110 cut down and sold their stakes in Epr Properties. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 64.05 million shares, down from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Epr Properties in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 90 Increased: 93 New Position: 50.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 19.95 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.97% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc owns 2.06 million shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 30,722 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 1.21% in the stock. Scout Investments Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 773,374 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.58 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company reported 83,467 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 18,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd holds 53,234 shares. M&T Bank reported 11,415 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated owns 12.47 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bb&T Securities accumulated 181,861 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested in 60,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 5,982 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Creative Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,121 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 205,715 were reported by Alyeska Invest Group L P.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $796.48 million activity. $154,512 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Del Rio Frank J on Wednesday, July 18. The insider Stuart Andrew sold 6,500 shares worth $313,430. Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC sold $794.30 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $173.78M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.20% negative EPS growth.