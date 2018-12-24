Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 13.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc sold 23,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52 million, down from 179,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 1.65M shares traded or 570.05% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 29,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $586.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 12,650 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (TDTF) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.95M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.72, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold CBU shares while 56 reduced holdings.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $433,541 activity. $170,053 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares were sold by Whipple John F.. $160,128 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was sold by Serbun Joseph F. On Tuesday, December 11 MICHAEL R KALLET sold $103,360 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 1,700 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Community Bank Systems (NYSE:CBU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Community Bank Systems had 23 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 22 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Hovde Group. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 7 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, December 21. As per Thursday, January 12, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 22 with “Sector Perform”.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $218.19M and $162.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,501 shares to 34,127 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings.