Among 2 analysts covering Barclays (NYSE:BCS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barclays had 2 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Berenberg. See Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Twenty (FOXA) stake by 443.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 11,178 shares as Twenty (FOXA)'s stock rose 9.84%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 13,697 shares with $635,000 value, up from 2,519 last quarter. Twenty now has $86.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20M shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 8 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,771 shares to 48 valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 15,660 shares and now owns 26 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 2,990 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 25.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.