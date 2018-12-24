Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 64.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,579 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 1,393 shares with $376,000 value, down from 3,972 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $101.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NiSource had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NI in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, October 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of NI in report on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $29 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $26 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $26 New Target: $27 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $27 New Target: $26 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $27 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $27 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31 New Target: $28 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.96M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $785,166 activity. 27,000 shares were sold by Hightman Carrie J, worth $722,334. The insider Brown Donald Eugene sold 2,400 shares worth $62,832.

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “NiSource Appoints Randy Hulen Treasurer; Shawn Anderson to Enhanced Risk, Strategy Role – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 10,435 shares. 15,957 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cohen Cap Management Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). America First Invest Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. California-based Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.87M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 81,040 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 51 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Horizon Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 61,906 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,561 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.48 million shares.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Tapestry Inc stake by 8,344 shares to 8,349 valued at $420,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 9,151 shares and now owns 9,176 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $665,998 worth of stock. 12,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $2.94 million on Thursday, November 1. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 14 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 14.