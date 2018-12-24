Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.51M, up from 42,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc Com (NVEE) by 28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $780,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 152,156 shares traded or 70.63% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 22.71% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 38.03% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $12.23M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.51% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 13 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $36 target in Monday, September 19 report. On Friday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”. The stock of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Singular Research. Sidoti upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $83 target in Friday, June 15 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 15 by Seaport Global Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Roth Capital. The stock of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) earned “Accumulate” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Monday, January 18. As per Monday, September 7, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NVEE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 7.28 million shares or 18.25% more from 6.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 99,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie Group holds 261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alphaone Investment Svcs Llc has 54,361 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,000 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt Limited invested 0.75% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 54,535 shares. 14,346 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.03% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,633 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 21,084 shares. 205,185 were reported by Summit Creek Limited Liability Com. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Emerald Advisers Inc Pa reported 0.88% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $19.31 million activity. ALFORD DONALD C sold $452,126 worth of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) on Wednesday, December 12. 10,000 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares with value of $827,290 were sold by Hockman Alexander A..

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $333.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cynergistek Inc Com by 125,200 shares to 529,635 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazydays Hldgs Inc Com by 131,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc Corp. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 361,306 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Company invested in 74,027 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 385,236 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 5.62% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Company owns 14,107 shares. Mirador Capital LP holds 2.05% or 25,460 shares in its portfolio. 151.36 million are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,080 shares. Martin Currie Limited has 44,525 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Lc has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,321 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability holds 87,154 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 8,499 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Puzo Michael J reported 1,275 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,253 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Llc reported 12,000 shares stake.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $155.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,370 shares to 28,015 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,870 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).