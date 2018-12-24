Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.39M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 631 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 64.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 64,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,632 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor by 25,000 shares to 52,736 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Canaccord Genuity maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Friday, October 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Barclays Capital upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Tuesday, October 23 to “Overweight” rating. Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 1 report. Jefferies maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Monday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 3 report. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 5. M Partners maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Monday, December 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,534 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 17,633 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 23,118 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blair William & Company Il has 18,945 shares. Longfellow Management Lc owns 1,430 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Money Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.33% or 12,221 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Inv Management holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 137,440 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 4,914 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 23,939 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 875 shares. Barnett reported 7,421 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $14.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45,000 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $666.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

