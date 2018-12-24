Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 31.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 30,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.81 million, down from 95,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.94M shares traded or 322.65% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 13.87% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 64.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 6,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $329,000, down from 10,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm CEO says NXP deal likely stuck in China; NXPI -3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “China OKs Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) Merger, But Companies Have Moved On – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, MELI – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors is Now Oversold (NXPI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV has $140 highest and $75 lowest target. $103.94’s average target is 47.77% above currents $70.34 stock price. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Friday, February 5. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 18 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 27. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, October 30.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation Com (NYSE:PPL) by 283,114 shares to 298,961 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Class A (NYSE:AON) by 20,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6,900 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 43,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold GBCI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 63.91 million shares or 0.88% more from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 65,647 shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 10,856 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 511,645 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 503,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Bank reported 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Lenox Wealth accumulated 2,448 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 159,437 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 23,504 shares. Natixis accumulated 0% or 6,060 shares. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Company has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 5,023 were reported by Regions Financial. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Among 6 analysts covering Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Glacier Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 20. SunTrust maintained Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) rating on Friday, April 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $4100 target. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, July 10. The stock of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Sandler O’Neill. Piper Jaffray maintained Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. The stock of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Piper Jaffray.