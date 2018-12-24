Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 21,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,110 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.19M, up from 341,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 13.11M shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Sh (RCL) by 17.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,626 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.73 million, up from 89,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29M shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Among 36 analysts covering Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX), 10 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Seagate Technology Plc had 151 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, May 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 16 by Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Tuesday, January 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, October 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of STX in report on Monday, October 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 10. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, March 6 report.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Seagate Technology (STX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLL, STX, CTL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Seagate’s Stock Will Recover – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Goldman Turned Bearish On Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 54,875 shares. 4,599 are owned by Veritable L P. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 31.12M shares. Choate Inv Advisors has 6,003 shares. Daiwa Gru Incorporated accumulated 12,270 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 8,140 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Comml Bank Of The West reported 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 222,046 were reported by Amp Cap. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 3,150 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs invested in 14,430 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 1,680 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 325,237 shares. Burney Company stated it has 7,221 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dt Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 54,110 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Tech Ads (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10,060 shares to 20,940 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,145 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had bought 23,200 shares worth $1.23M on Friday, August 17. Scolnick Kathryn R. also sold $561,850 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Thursday, August 16. The insider MURPHY JAMES J sold $28,809.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 6. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Berenberg. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, November 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 26.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $998,977 activity. REITAN BERNT also sold $168,179 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Fain Richard D bought $2.00 million.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 5,172 shares to 120,710 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,936 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Aramark, Royal Caribbean, Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A look inside Celebrity Cruises’ latest ship, Celebrity Edge (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Unifirst, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Albemarle, Tableau Software, Huami, and Johnson & Johnson â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Port of Galveston, Royal Caribbean to sign MOU for third cruise terminal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown Management & Rech Comm reported 10,000 shares stake. Barnett & Com stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 76,859 shares. Foster Motley owns 4,845 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 25,901 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 15,575 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,600 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 285,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc reported 88,435 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 14,022 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 63,780 shares. Gideon Capital stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.07% stake.