Among 5 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dycom Industries had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was reinitiated by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 27 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DY in report on Monday, August 13 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, August 14. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $84 Reinitiate

27/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75 New Target: $84 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85 New Target: $93 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $121 New Target: $85 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $125 New Target: $90 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $85 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Old Target: $112 Downgrade

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 31.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 18,100 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock declined 15.50%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 38,986 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 57,086 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $14.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 11.84 million shares traded or 123.11% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. Investors â€“ DY – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “DY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ DY – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OZK and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DY, ALGN and WBT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.35M shares traded or 161.42% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,400 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.21% or 613,071 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.47M shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.31 million shares. Kennedy Management invested in 0.12% or 73,446 shares. Clearline Capital L P has 20,080 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 3,514 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 294 shares. Par Capital Mgmt holds 1.15% or 1.18 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,556 shares. Northern Tru holds 534,785 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc owns 199,845 shares. 44,167 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Trust Limited Partnership reported 71,320 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold FITB shares while 226 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 517.00 million shares or 4.96% less from 544.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 439,916 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.90M shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 396,267 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability has 8,415 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 2,242 shares. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2.70M shares. North Star Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 234,931 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Lc accumulated 29,312 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 53,130 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). United Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 47,139 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FITB’s profit will be $439.26M for 8.48 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the shares of FITB in report on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Friday, July 20 report. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: BA, CP, ABX, FITB, ORCL – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Fifth Third Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 5.5 Percent – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp, Regions cut by Nomura on credit, loan growth uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.