Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 74.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 22,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,304 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.12M, up from 29,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1,910 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 23.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 128,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 412,228 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.87 million, down from 540,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 4.19 million shares traded or 338.98% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 18.37% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Among 6 analysts covering UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UGI Corp had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Janney Capital. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was reinitiated by Janney Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, November 10. The stock of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Saturday, August 8. Jefferies maintained the shares of UGI in report on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of UGI in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $53 target in Friday, October 12 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, April 20 to “Buy”.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. UGI’s profit will be $203.40M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,200.00% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.22 million activity. Shares for $171,714 were sold by POL ANNE. $999,196 worth of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) was sold by Hartz Joseph L. on Monday, August 20. Shares for $4.98 million were sold by Walsh John L on Friday, November 16. The insider Bort M Shawn sold 9,184 shares worth $525,600.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com by 63,798 shares to 980,664 shares, valued at $33.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 153,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Energy Services Acquires South Jersey Energy’s Retail Natural Gas Business – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corp (UGI) Acquires South Jersey Energy’s Retail Natural Gas Business – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UGI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 132.46 million shares or 0.34% less from 132.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 6,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 164,612 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 0.04% or 7,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bowling Limited reported 29,092 shares stake. Principal Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Westpac Bk owns 111,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa reported 680,309 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 3,724 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Swiss State Bank invested in 0.03% or 552,700 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 334,805 shares. Whittier owns 975 shares. 3,659 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 51 shares stake.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 13,712 shares to 16,192 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 29,105 shares or 2.36% of the stock. 7,174 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated. Perkins Coie reported 1.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Oak Cap Limited Liability holds 4,619 shares. Cypress Gru reported 18,757 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 120,173 are owned by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,601 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has 161,280 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,953 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca owns 107,524 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 10,232 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 999,159 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 28,300 are held by Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 69,906 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 11. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 11 by Barclays Capital. Hilliard Lyons upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 25 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 24 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. Imperial Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $12900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 11 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 961 shares worth $112,495. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ways Disney World Is Cashing In on Your Smartphone – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Netflix Making It Easier for Disney to Compete? – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will the Walt Disney Company Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.