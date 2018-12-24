Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 11,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.09M, up from 155,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 28.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 17,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,156 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 4.70M shares traded or 130.77% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsr Inc Ok stated it has 471,895 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 1.36M shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.22% stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 250,457 shares. Murphy Incorporated holds 53,382 shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Llc accumulated 44,211 shares. 86,352 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 714,500 shares. Laurion Capital Lp reported 0% stake. Tdam Usa owns 408,670 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 41,748 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 232,703 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 345,285 are held by Usa Fincl Portformulas. Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 419,186 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was sold by BHATT PRAT. Shares for $1.51M were sold by Goeckeler David. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems Annual Meeting Of Shareholders At 1:00 PM ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 16. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 17 to “Equal Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Wednesday, June 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $4000 target. Needham maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 16. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. Zacks downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HCI Group to Return Value to Shareholders, OK’s Buyback – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 5 report. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 23. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Market Perform” rating by KBW on Tuesday, August 18. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 26. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PFG in report on Monday, February 12 to “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PFG’s profit will be $410.43 million for 7.17 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. Friedrich Amy Christine sold $103,700 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. GELATT DANIEL had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million.