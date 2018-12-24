Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 17.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 151,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 723,223 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.43 million, down from 874,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 420 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 10.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.92 million, down from 32,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 19,912 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica invested in 13,595 shares. Transamerica Advisors Incorporated holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd stated it has 3,600 shares. 2.91M were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania accumulated 34,706 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Monetary Inc owns 100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 70 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 474,374 shares. 2.97M are held by D E Shaw. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 1.79% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.22% or 9,120 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 1.88% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amg Funds Ltd reported 16,537 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.09% or 213,623 shares in its portfolio.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp by 5.04 million shares to 10.71 million shares, valued at $96.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 25,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 21. Deutsche Bank upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, March 23 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 13 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 1 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 6 report. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Iberia Capital Partners. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 9 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Monday, April 3 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, July 18 report.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum slips after Q2 earnings miss, 28% capex raise to $5B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Is Strange That This Permian Producer Is Happy About Huge Discounts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navigating An Energy Transition – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Oxy selling midstream assets, terminal to Houston cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $354.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,093 shares to 48,053 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 17. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $135 target. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 17. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 88,905 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Western Company has 3.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,958 shares. Creative Planning holds 269,091 shares. Horan Capital Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,206 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank reported 0.73% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 29,700 shares. 50,037 were reported by Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Company. Hs Mngmt Ptnrs Llc holds 565,455 shares. Forward Lc reported 4,210 shares stake. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.49M shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.