OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Jan 31, 2019; Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Jan 11, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $14.54 translates into 1.15% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Jan 14, 2019 as record date. Oct 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 21,473 shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 113 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 118 decreased and sold their equity positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 379.64 million shares, down from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spirit Realty Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 88 Increased: 75 New Position: 38.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

V3 Capital Management L.P. holds 9.26% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for 5.29 million shares. Permian Investment Partners Lp owns 4.58 million shares or 6.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 3.36% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Tricadia Capital Management Llc has invested 3.29% in the stock. Knighthead Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9.04 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.44 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.