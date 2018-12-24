Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.58 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 38.10% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.85 million giving it 11.18 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 97,720 shares traded or 164.14% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 7.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.49% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 76.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 70,900 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 21,600 shares with $3.68M value, down from 92,500 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $87.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.65% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 14,600 shares to 28,600 valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 34,600 shares and now owns 56,100 shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt owns 1.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 45,163 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 106,500 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Fin Architects has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 81,043 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,661 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 144,535 shares stake. Cleararc Capital has 0.37% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 5.16M were accumulated by Polen Mgmt Llc. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 7,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs And Pwr has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Toth Financial Advisory holds 673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 239,192 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 105,109 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 29. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 18.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 24 sales for $3.53 million activity. On Monday, November 26 HOVDE ERIC D sold $150,080 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, October 23 Suit John M II bought $14,705 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 500 shares. $5,590 worth of stock was bought by Shah Suhas R on Wednesday, October 24. The insider Deadrick Stephen J bought 250 shares worth $7,160. $13,435 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by MANUEL GAIL D. Semanie Mark A bought $27,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

