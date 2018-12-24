Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 16,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 140,336 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03M, down from 156,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 972,303 shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 14/03/2018 – VECTREN IS SAID TO DRAW THREE SUITORS IN SECOND ROUND: DEALREP; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. Vectren Corp. And Subs Otlk To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 35,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,090 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $272.20M, up from 768,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 2.11 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List

Analysts await Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 31.08% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VVC’s profit will be $80.59M for 18.47 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Vectren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.62% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,972 shares to 43,280 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy and Vectren merger receives FERC approval – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vectren Increases Dividend 6.7 Percent; Marks 59th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Vmware, Kala Pharmaceuticals, El Pollo Loco, Integer, AAC, and Vectren â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Acquire Vectren (VVC) for $72/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:VVC Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Vectren Corporation by CenterPoint Energy, Inc – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold VVC shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 3.88% less from 51.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited has 3,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 11,393 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Tompkins Financial has 1,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 4,610 shares. James Invest accumulated 3,150 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,197 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 0.02% stake. Parsons Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,243 shares. First In has invested 3.47% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). 168,890 are owned by American Int Group. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc owns 300 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) or 3,329 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) for 22,800 shares. 187,606 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Among 5 analysts covering Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vectren Corp had 11 analyst reports since September 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 9 by Guggenheim. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of VVC in report on Thursday, January 12 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 20. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 14 report. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19 to “Sector Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 119.83 million shares or 1.49% less from 121.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.57M shares. Factory Mutual Insur, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated stated it has 9,066 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 123 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 71,115 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 110,101 shares. Next Financial Gp holds 25 shares. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0.08% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1.11 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,271 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 5,525 shares. 16,888 were accumulated by Dupont Mngmt. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 2,222 shares. Cap Investors has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Among 23 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Humana had 95 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 18. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 11. As per Monday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Tuesday, April 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, May 2 report. Evercore initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 23 report. Cowen & Co maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 30, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $242.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1.52 million shares to 20.67 million shares, valued at $5.04B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “An Obamacare Tax Worth Repealing And Replacing – Forbes” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana Announces Key Strategic Leadership Appointment and Care Delivery Realignment – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Humana accelerates $3B share buyback – Louisville Business First” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “After Aetna Merger, The Benefits Outweigh the Risks in CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Humana realigns C-suite and care delivery division – Louisville Business First” with publication date: December 04, 2018.