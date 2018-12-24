On December 23-24 analysts noticed BeardDollars (BRDD) fall by -23.08%

It was bad day for BeardDollars (BRDD), as it declined by $-0.0002544846 or -23.08%, touching $0.000848282. Global Crypto Experts believe that BeardDollars (BRDD) is looking for the $0.0009331102 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00217462754478737. The highest price was $0.0011027666 and lowest of $0.000848282 for December 23-24. The open was $0.0011027666. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, BeardDollars (BRDD) tokens went down -11.96% from $0.0009635 for coin. For 100 days BRDD is down -40.89% from $0.001435. It traded at $0.003619 200 days ago. It has 21.21M coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/02/2016. The Crypto BRDD has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

BeardDollars is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created in association with www.crossedpistols.com, a website that provides apparel and home made beard products worldwide at affordable prices. All purchases made with BRDD with result in an additional 5% discount on top of any other offers currently going.