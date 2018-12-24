Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased City Office Reit Inc (CIO) stake by 21.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 45,989 shares as City Office Reit Inc (CIO)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 169,064 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 215,053 last quarter. City Office Reit Inc now has $417.59M valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 2.07 million shares traded or 600.61% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 15.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility

Among 3 analysts covering Gleeson M J Group PLC (LON:GLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gleeson M J Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. The stock of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, October 10. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 5 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 17 by Peel Hunt. The stock of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 5 by Liberum Capital. The stock of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) on Tuesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. See MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) latest ratings:

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Winklevoss stays bullish on bitcoin, hires NYSE CIO to his firm, Gemini – CNBC” published on July 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zack Bishop to Join Synovus as EVP of Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Pionline.com‘s news article titled: “Och-Ziff shares stumble toward NYSE delist territory – Pensions & Investments” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.07 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. City Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.16 million shares or 17.90% more from 23.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 108,150 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 0% or 17,875 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 42,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 145,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Lc reported 1,000 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 56,500 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,000 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt owns 191,420 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 340,000 shares in its portfolio. Real Estate Mgmt Svcs holds 1.48M shares or 5.43% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Company holds 0.39% or 200,192 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 54,673 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 149,310 shares.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in the housebuilding and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 339.36 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. It focuses on urban housing regeneration activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.