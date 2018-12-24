Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.22M, down from 179,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48 million shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, down from 21,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40 million shares traded or 160.40% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Among 35 analysts covering PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. PNC Financial Services has $178.0 highest and $86 lowest target. $144.83’s average target is 29.90% above currents $111.49 stock price. PNC Financial Services had 116 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 30. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick” on Monday, December 12. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PNC in report on Monday, October 16 with “Neutral” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $96 target in Wednesday, August 31 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 5 by Stephens. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PNC in report on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 24 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $8.20 million activity. 24,710 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.47 million on Friday, September 14. Van Wyk Steven C. sold 15,000 shares worth $2.12M. Lyons Michael P. sold 14,000 shares worth $1.97M. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 700 shares worth $99,505.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.78 EPS, up 21.40% or $0.49 from last year’s $2.29 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 10.03 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.82 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Btim has 1.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signature Fincl Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,100 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 64,782 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Co Ltd has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 98,994 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 313,465 shares. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.34% or 51,138 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 47,305 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,755 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt invested 2.51% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Next Financial Gp holds 1,985 shares. 1,665 are held by Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,493 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, September 15, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. Oppenheimer maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 20 by First Analysis. The rating was downgraded by OTR GLobal to “Mixed” on Monday, July 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was reinitiated by Wunderlich on Tuesday, September 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Hold” on Friday, August 11.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,740 shares to 314,035 shares, valued at $49.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.