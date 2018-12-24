Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) stake by 75.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,416 shares as Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,442 shares with $115,000 value, down from 5,858 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New Com New now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 60 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Among 8 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 9 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 7. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Monday, December 10 to “Outperform” rating. Stephens downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Monday, September 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. JMP Securities maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 14. See Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $240 Upgrade

27/11/2018 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $227.0000 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $270.0000 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $254 Initiates Coverage On

19/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $295 New Target: $275 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

14/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $280 Reinitiate

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $179.24 million activity. The insider HORN CHARLES L sold $3.73M. Shares for $793,231 were sold by Pearson Bryan A on Tuesday, August 14. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had sold 200,000 shares worth $39.72M on Wednesday, November 28.

The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 16 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Company holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 49,811 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 269,954 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 24,736 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 919 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. 925 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com. Hourglass Capital Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 3,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 8,334 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pennsylvania Tru Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 40,901 shares or 1.86% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Ltd has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 87,000 shares. 9,305 were accumulated by Kingfisher Capital Llc. Mai Capital Management holds 6,662 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 419,774 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.74% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 130,399 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fin invested in 4,125 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 10,854 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3.92M shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept owns 4,720 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Lc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Beacon Group stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.08% or 3,302 shares. Smith Moore & Company stated it has 14,362 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 17,070 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 5 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. Citigroup upgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23.