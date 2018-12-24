Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) is expected to pay $0.34 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:OXM) shareholders before Jan 17, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Oxford Industries Inc’s current price of $65.30 translates into 0.52% yield. Oxford Industries Inc’s dividend has Jan 18, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 510,679 shares traded or 187.47% up from the average. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has risen 1.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Celgene Corp Com (CELG) stake by 15.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 7,585 shares as Celgene Corp Com (CELG)’s stock declined 22.96%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 57,240 shares with $5.12M value, up from 49,655 last quarter. Celgene Corp Com now has $42.60B valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 27.

Among 2 analysts covering Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Industries had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $104 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 21.

