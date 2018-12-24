Park National Has Trimmed Coca (KO) Stake By $2.01 Million; Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 137 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 109 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mdu Resources Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 122.26 million shares, up from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mdu Resources Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 81 Increased: 87 New Position: 50.

Park National Corp decreased Coca (KO) stake by 7.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 43,597 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Park National Corp holds 504,271 shares with $23.29 million value, down from 547,868 last quarter. Coca now has $202.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 2.13M shares traded or 121.18% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) has declined 7.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. for 173,134 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 350,731 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sir Capital Management L.P. has 1.58% invested in the company for 414,400 shares. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 1.38% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coca-Cola has $53 highest and $49 lowest target. $51’s average target is 7.21% above currents $47.57 stock price. Coca-Cola had 5 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 13. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

