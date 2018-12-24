Among 8 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 210 lowest target. GBX 1558.57’s average target is -14.10% below currents GBX 1814.5 stock price. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital given on Tuesday, August 7. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 8 by Numis Securities. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of HL in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Add” rating by Numis Securities given on Tuesday, July 10. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

05/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1755.00 New Target: GBX 1870.00 Downgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1770.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1760.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2102.00 Downgrade

18/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1500.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

Park National Corp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 11.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 4,317 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Park National Corp holds 42,241 shares with $7.08M value, up from 37,924 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

More news for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 31, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 525,560 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 0.88% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sfmg Lc owns 2,660 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas accumulated 78,070 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Washington reported 84,724 shares stake. Fiduciary Company reported 63,279 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank holds 50,075 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com accumulated 4,728 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,717 shares. Community Finance Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.32% or 161,010 shares. Clinton Group Inc Inc holds 2.5% or 41,696 shares. Moreover, Blume Mngmt has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Park National Corp decreased Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 32,302 shares to 272,450 valued at $23.47 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 10,255 shares and now owns 348,811 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $200 highest and $173 lowest target. $188’s average target is 7.98% above currents $174.11 stock price. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $193 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93M worth of stock. SCHUPP RUDY E sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206. 35,347 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $6.39M were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. Shares for $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. $2.92M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Silagy Eric E. Sieving Charles E had sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55M on Monday, November 19. 18,000 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $3.25M were sold by ROBO JAMES L.

The stock decreased 0.49% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1814.5. About 34,242 shares traded. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.