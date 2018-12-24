Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 41.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 16,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,536 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 40,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 0.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $787.70M, up from 7.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 238 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 14,321 are held by Marshwinds Advisory Com. Callahan Advisors Lc has 16,380 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 18,164 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 137,455 shares. Clark Capital Management reported 0.9% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Horan Cap Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 38,333 shares. 4,978 are owned by Thomasville Bank. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 36,144 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 1.14 million shares. Invesco Limited owns 7.76M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 30 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, April 21. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11600 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 21, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares were sold by GORDON MARC D. The insider Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.30 million.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 57,072 shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $700.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945. 2,213 shares valued at $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25. The insider Shenoy Navin sold $66,324.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, August 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 18. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 12 with “Overweight”. Hilliard Lyons initiated Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 31. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Summit Insights Group on Friday, July 27. As per Monday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was initiated by CLSA with “Underperform” on Tuesday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 24.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $221.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (ITR) by 40,725 shares to 127,797 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 15,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO).

