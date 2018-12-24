Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) by 51.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.41M, up from 448,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.77 million, down from 121,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 374,185 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $459.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Bet on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP reports Q4 beats, upside EPS guide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. On Friday, June 29 the insider Bonarti Michael A sold $314,670. Albinson Brock had sold 3,345 shares worth $482,851 on Friday, August 31. $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 8,323 shares were sold by Siegmund Jan, worth $1.20 million on Friday, August 31. The insider Eberhard Michael C sold $1.37M. 1,140 shares were sold by McGuire Don, worth $166,189 on Thursday, September 6.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Pcl has 56,200 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,677 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,813 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited owns 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,007 shares. Arcadia Management Mi reported 18,164 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Penobscot Mngmt invested in 54,307 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Armstrong Henry H Associate invested in 22,164 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors has invested 1.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management owns 825 shares. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Axel Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.28% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Compass Point on Friday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 49,234 shares to 512,696 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 115,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,686 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $64,218 were bought by Zamarin Chad J.. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750 on Friday, November 2. Dunn Micheal G. had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842 on Friday, November 2. 9,760 shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B, worth $249,856.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp accumulated 0.02% or 24,441 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 108,069 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.65M shares. 113,150 are owned by Sg Americas Limited. Holt Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Prtn LP holds 16,122 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 2.00M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 269,965 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 26,654 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated holds 1.4% or 6.85M shares. Eagle Global Limited Liability Corp reported 5.78 million shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 313,642 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication has invested 0.34% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 1,359 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, January 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Howard Weil downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, September 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, April 25.