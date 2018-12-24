Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Feb 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shareholders before Jan 17, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc’s current price of $13.51 translates into 0.44% yield. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jan 18, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 338 shares traded. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has declined 2.34% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC PFP.L – UPDATE ON REQUISITION TO CONVENE A GENERAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS REQUISITION PROPOSES SHAREHOLDERS BE ASKED TO CONSIDER RESOLUTIONS TO REMOVE NICK TREW AND SIR HENRY BELLINGHAM FROM BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q Net $1.03M; 24/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Removal of CEO, Chairman; 18/04/2018 – HawkEye 360 Selects Norway’s Kongsberg Satellite Service (KSAT) to Provide Ground Station Services for Pathfinder Mission; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 19/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Former Director Withdraws Board Candidacy; 29/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Second Request to Remove CEO, Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q Rev $7.3M; 17/05/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals: No Wrongdoing in CEO’s Loan Application

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 84.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 23,900 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock declined 13.50%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 4,300 shares with $520,000 value, down from 28,200 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $13.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. CONTE DAVID F also sold $1.94 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, September 11. St. Ledger Susan sold $379,620 worth of stock or 3,498 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 STEIN LEONARD R sold $1.34M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 10,714 shares. The insider Carges Mark T sold $458,810. The insider Merritt Douglas sold 23,572 shares worth $2.94M. $372,151 worth of stock was sold by Morgan Scott on Monday, December 10. On Monday, September 10 the insider SULLIVAN GODFREY sold $1.10M.

Among 16 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 24 report. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, August 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: Catching Fire Again – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Splunk (SPLK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Marks 4 Straight Years of Beating Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65M for 143.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend Nasdaq:PBHC – GlobeNewswire" on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2016 – Nasdaq" published on October 11, 2016