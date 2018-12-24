Ci Global Investments Inc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 8.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc bought 5,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.39M, up from 61,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.87. About 356,771 shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has declined 23.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 253,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.98M, up from 962,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 492,001 shares traded or 120.58% up from the average. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has declined 48.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: DGX, DLTR – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall St dips on trade uncertainty ahead of G20 Summit – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1%; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Dollar Tree Inc., 63.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.9% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58B and $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37,788 shares to 12,351 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,912 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Among 17 analysts covering LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. LendingTree had 52 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rating on Friday, November 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. Mizuho maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rating on Friday, October 28. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, December 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 24 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rating on Tuesday, May 8. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $31000 target. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, October 12. Needham maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.86, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold TREE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.23 million shares or 0.16% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 15,000 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Cwm Lc stated it has 4 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 3,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 8,233 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,950 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. G2 Invest Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.89% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Liberty Mutual Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,567 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 11,170 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold PDFS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.61 million shares or 6.15% less from 26.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 35,624 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 1.87 million shares. Geode Management Limited Com has 303,476 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,164 shares. Snyder LP reported 1.35 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.22M shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 15,341 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 26,093 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Jefferies Group Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12,419 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 329,317 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 920 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PDF Solutions Inc had 11 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The stock of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by DA Davidson. Craig Hallum initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 23 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 29 by Craig Hallum. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. DA Davidson maintained the shares of PDFS in report on Thursday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Northland Capital on Tuesday, October 3 to “Outperform”. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. Northland Capital maintained PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) rating on Friday, July 28. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $2200 target.