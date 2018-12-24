Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 294,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.56M, up from 260,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 13.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.40M, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83M and $196.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc Cmn by 10,300 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 72 insider sales for $1.58 billion activity. Another trade for 487,500 shares valued at $96.07M was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, June 20. $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777. Stretch Colin sold $123,218 worth of stock or 750 shares. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $290,400.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Would It Take for Users to Abandon Facebook? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When Will The Facebook Gravy Train End? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Simple Reasons Facebook Stock Will Rebound in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $973.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software by 99,804 shares to 627,361 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,600 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MoneyGram Joins Kroger Family to Elevate Customer Experience – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Euronet: DCC Uncertainty Remains, But So Do Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de MoÃ§ambique for Their National Payment Network – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) ATM Business to Aid Revenue Growth – Zacks.com” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 19, 2018 : PG, HON, SLB, VFC, STT, STI, SYF, RCI, CFG, KSU, IPG, EEFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. Caponecchi Kevin J sold 50,922 shares worth $6.09 million. WELLER RICK sold $419,428 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, August 30 Bruckner Martin L. sold $2.15M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 22,126 shares. NEWMAN JEFFREY B sold $486,300 worth of stock.

