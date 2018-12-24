Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 2000% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 29.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 102,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.63M, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 6,634 shares to 331,771 shares, valued at $27.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 164,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,042 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magna International: I Am Buying The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International: A Dividend Growth Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Magna International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PEP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

