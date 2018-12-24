Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 7,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 396,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.29 million, down from 403,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 3.35 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $403.75 million, down from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 1.47M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. CHUGG JULIANA L also bought $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, October 25. Shares for $6.45M were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. Another trade for 4,400 shares valued at $404,580 was made by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. Shares for $2.33 million were sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, July 26 Roe Scott A. sold $2.74 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 29,544 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 350,000 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $511.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eaf (EFA) by 338,885 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $187.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology C.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 17.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was made by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. The insider Spanos Mike sold $2.26M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings.