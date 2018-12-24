Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 14.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 91,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,614 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.52M, down from 613,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 177,532 shares traded or 89.50% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank

Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles for $19.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Appoints Gary Sims Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Red Lion Inn & Suites Bend for $5.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.29 million activity. 10,946 shares valued at $122,788 were sold by Sladich Harry on Friday, June 22.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 750.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Global Corporation by 194,246 shares to 941,437 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 674,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 65,815 are held by Washington Bank. New York-based Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Amer Grp holds 0% or 10,550 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 109 shares. Northern Tru reported 195,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.04M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 21,130 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 97,552 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Llc holds 500,000 shares or 7.4% of its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 253,381 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 60,800 shares. First Washington has invested 0.45% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 741,000 were reported by Eidelman Virant. Adirondack Research And Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Ussmallcap by 46,624 shares to 84,479 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Co holds 17,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,596 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 227,702 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins, Illinois-based fund reported 5.67M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 66,862 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 58,404 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Cap Ltd Llc owns 8,231 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 58,753 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,128 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,421 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rothschild Il has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Interest Ca invested in 7,270 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, CRUS, THO – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo North America CEO Albert Carey To Retire In March 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was made by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. Yawman David also sold $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, October 16.

