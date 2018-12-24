Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 483.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 76,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.17 million, up from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 227.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Overbrook Mngmt invested in 167,132 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Saturna Cap Corp reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.22% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 164,283 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connecticut-based Trexquant Lp has invested 0.44% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hudock Gru Limited Com holds 0% or 281 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 132,652 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup reported 1.08 million shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 256,335 shares. Moreover, Intact Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,200 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 7,974 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nine Masts Capital Limited stated it has 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Unicorns, European Treasures, Health Care Bargains And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will the Fed Notice Oil’s Crash? & Today’s Stocks to Watch: MU, FDX, WBA – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SAGE, MU, T – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Negative News As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, December 22. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 23 by Nomura. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 31 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 2 by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Mizuho. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $396.59M and $153.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,773 shares to 260,113 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 35,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,573 shares, and cut its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, November 29 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 11 by Seaport Global. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Thursday, October 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $435 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 21 to “Sector Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 5 by KeyCorp. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were bought by STROPKI JOHN M. Shares for $1.69M were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J.. On Thursday, July 26 KROPF SUSAN J sold $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 995 shares. 20,946 shares were sold by MORIKIS JOHN G, worth $9.20 million on Thursday, July 26. $1.13M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by Baxter Joel D.. Another trade for 5,080 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 248 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 22,392 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.53% or 37,622 shares. Graham Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantres Asset Management Limited has 0.24% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 900 shares. Vision Cap Inc owns 15,210 shares. Agf Investments invested in 0.77% or 167,299 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.04% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 88,046 shares. 7,900 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. Parkside Bank & holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 73 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 229,179 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 79,005 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 530 shares.