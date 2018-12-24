Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 147,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 771,740 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.08 million, up from 624,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 18.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 27,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,133 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, down from 147,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 160,858 shares. Bb&T reported 680,366 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cadence Mgmt Limited holds 732,832 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 7.70 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 98,648 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 11.96 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 80,255 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co. Stone Run Cap invested in 218,507 shares. Parthenon Limited holds 0.93% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 374,397 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 590,452 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 123,100 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability invested in 64,763 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.54% or 336,286 shares in its portfolio.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,300 shares to 2,475 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 24,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 14. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 26. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 12. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 25.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. 60,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 135,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 259,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

