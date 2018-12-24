Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 16.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 9,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, down from 58,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. The insider HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A sold 11,600 shares worth $1.34M. Martin Jeffrey W sold $670,794 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9. The insider REED DEBRA L sold 27,300 shares worth $3.20 million.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 664,639 shares to 632,284 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (BKF) by 13,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential holds 0.05% or 296,236 shares. 254,294 were reported by Korea. Ci holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 957,140 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 885 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,378 were accumulated by Brookmont Mngmt. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 40,673 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Brinker Cap Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,915 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 86 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 77,276 shares. Pure Fin Advisors, California-based fund reported 23,435 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 52,532 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.09% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 2,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Division invested in 587 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 6 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Friday, December 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 10. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 1. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster And Motley reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 303,352 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chevy Chase Holding holds 5.12M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has 15,041 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.05% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Inc has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ent Fincl Ser owns 35,215 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradition Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,366 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company reported 35.04 million shares. Texas Capital Retail Bank Incorporated Tx reported 0.61% stake.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Pfizer, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar successful in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, March 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 18. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Leerink Swann. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, September 13. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $39 target. As per Thursday, June 7, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Saturday, September 5. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Wednesday, November 2. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform”.