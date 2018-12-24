Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16299.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 81,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Visionary Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 61,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21 million shares traded or 123.40% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Archer Daniels Midland Company had 61 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $45.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, January 6. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ADM in report on Friday, November 11 to “Underweight” rating. On Friday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 15.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “To Bunge Or Not To Bunge – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Update On ADM, Ethanol, And Agricultural Processing Spreads – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA finalizes renewable fuels volumes for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump bump for agriculture/farming stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Are Tariffs Good Or Bad News For Archer Daniels Midland? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. 3,847 shares were sold by Taets Joseph D., worth $196,235. 2,133 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $99,185 were sold by Stott John P. Young Ray G bought $99,429 worth of stock.

Visionary Asset Management Inc, which manages about $656.56 million and $311.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 39,190 shares to 39,190 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,351 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,804 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 183,591 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 865,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Liability Company holds 1.03 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 10,573 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Churchill Mngmt Corp has 0.45% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 409,564 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.28% or 19,473 shares. Srb invested in 10,737 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,392 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 12.22M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 165,396 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, January 31 with “Market Perform”. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by S&P Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 13. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, November 2 to “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, December 1 report.