Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 28.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,592 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, down from 36,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,468 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, down from 8,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $194.43. About 745,341 shares traded or 125.69% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 11.22% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.03 million activity. Nicolelli Maurizio also sold $2.14 million worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares. HADLEY PHILIP A sold $14.25M worth of stock. The insider Robie Robert J. sold 1,174 shares worth $263,892.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold FDS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 0.14% less from 34.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 622 shares. 237 are held by Ltd Ltd Liability Com. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 169,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sunbelt invested in 0.26% or 2,135 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 9,100 shares. 975 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 9,897 shares. Co Bank reported 3,615 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 29,456 shares. 78,194 were reported by American Int Grp Incorporated. Profund Limited Com holds 0.04% or 4,523 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.98% stake. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa holds 0.02% or 1,095 shares in its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. FactSet Research Systems Inc. had 56 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Monday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 8. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, January 10. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast to “Buy” on Thursday, September 21. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold” on Thursday, January 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FDS in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Berenberg. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, January 28 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Leerink Swann. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, June 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3300 target. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, July 14 with “Buy” rating.

